Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) shares are currently up 3.5% after Truist upgraded the company from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $52 to $60.

Analyst Youssef Squali cites the accelerating revenue growth, improving margins, sustainable dividend, and the new management team.

Last month, Shutterstock shares popped following Q2 results beat estimates on the top and bottom line.

The earnings report followed closely behind Shutterstock's first bullish rating in four years.

Here's a small view of Shutterstock's compound annual growth rates. Check out the full view here: