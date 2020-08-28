Computer hardware stocks are on the move after Dell (DELL +6.3% ) and HP (HPQ +6.6% ) reported beats on the top and bottom lines, driven by the pandemic's work and learn from home trends.

Dell's Client Solutions Group (PCs, notebooks, tablets, and peripherals) narrowly missed revenue consensus but Consumer sales were up 18% Y/Y, offset by commercial weakness.

Dell's Infrastructure Solutions Group (storage, servers and networking) topped revenue estimates.

HP's Personal Systems revenue grew 7% Y/Y and 25% sequentially compared to the pandemic-stricken prior quarter. Consumer sales were up 42% Y/Y and total units increased 11%, driven by a 32% growth in Notebooks. Desktops were down 30% in the quarter.

Other computer hardware stocks on the move include computer and data storage companies Western Digital (WDC +7.0% ), Seagate (STX +2.1% ), and Pure Storage (PSTG +2.3% ).

Here's a look at how Dell and HP have performed compared to the S&P 500 and tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) in the past year: