Lake Street Capital initiated Brickell Biotech (BBI +17.2% ) with a Buy rating and price target of $6 indicating more than five-folds increase from current levels.

Analyst Thomas Flaten believes that the company has rapidly advanced its lead development program to Phase 3 readiness since becoming public via a reverse merger in 2019.

He further adds that he likes the odds of Brickell's treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis taking on Eli Lilly's Qbrexza in serving an underappreciated and under-treated disease state affecting a population of ~10M in the U.S.

Investor Presentation of Brickell states that it expects to initiate pivotal Phase 3 program in Q4; also there is a significant U.S. market opportunity in Hyperhidrosis which affects ~ 4.8% (15.3M) of U.S. population.