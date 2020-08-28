Seaport Global upgrades Oneok (OKE +4.0% ) to Buy from Neutral with a $33 (17% upside) price target, as the analyst sees increasing clarity on second half performance, as its various producer customers are bringing back production that was shut-in during the second quarter.

While the temporary suspension of the DAPL crude oil pipeline remains a potential overhang for Oneok's Bakken assets, the analyst believes that alternate exit routes from the basin are developing to replace a majority of the potential capacity lost.

During its Q2 conference call, the company said it could convert Bakken NGL pipeline to crude if DAPL shuts.

It posted a big Q2 earning miss, but the company said that it is seeing improving trends in all operating areas.

Wall Street rating is Neutral, with SA authors being Bullish, while Quant stands at Bearish.

YTD shares have witnessed a drop of ~64%