Chewy (CHWY +6.1% ) jumps to a 52-week high after Wells Fargo raises its stock price target to a Street-high $70 from $60, with an Overweight rating, citing its expectations for strong Q2 results and increasing peer valuation multiples.

Analyst Brian Fitzgerald expects strong quarterly results, "given solid audience visitation metrics, strong net pet adoption/fostering trends [and] continued indications of digital strength among omnichannel retail peers despite store reopenings."

In addition, a "modest acceleration" in active customer growth may stem from Chewy "leaning back into paid marketing channels," as indicated from Pathmatics data, Fitzgerald says.

CHWY shares +96% YTD vs +7.9% for the S&P 500.