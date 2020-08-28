Workhorse (WKHS -1.1% ) shares dip after Barron's reports on a customer letter from a logistics firm that bought an early version of the HorseFly drone to test.

The firm, Unmanned Systems Operations Group, says the product has critical flaws, including poor navigation software and construction, which meant the drone wasn't flyable.

Referring to unmanned aircraft system, USOG wrote, "HorseFly has a solid foundation to become a viable UAS commercial platform. Unfortunately, at this time with reliability and safety as our primary concern, USOG has grounded and suspended the use of the Workhorse UAS System."

HorseFly drones, meant for parcel delivery, are still in early-stage development.