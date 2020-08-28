Builders FirstSource (BLDR +4.9%) saw a common ground from analysts as it received upgrades from Deutsche Bank (Hold-->Buy), Barclays (Equal Weight-->Overweight), while RBC Capital maintained its outperform rating; analysts set price targets ranged from $36-$37 indicating upside of 13-16% from current levels.
Analysts at the rating agencies believe that BDLR's merger with BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH +4.7%) is a game changer and brings well timed increased scale for a housing market that is likely to face increasing labor shortages.
A quick look at the total assets of both the companies over the past three years:
Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley views the $130-$150M in targeted synergies as achievable with upside potential.
RBC analyst Mike Dahl is positive on the strong strategic rationale of the merger and also states the deal to be balance sheet-friendly and generate above-market earnings growth.
BLDR has ample ability to invest in strategic growth through the cycle:
On the other hand, BMC was downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush with a $35 price target; RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl raised PT to $49 from $39 with outperform rating maintained stating little regulatory risk for the deal, expected to close in late 2020 or early 2021.