Builders FirstSource (BLDR +4.9% ) saw a common ground from analysts as it received upgrades from Deutsche Bank (Hold-->Buy), Barclays (Equal Weight-->Overweight), while RBC Capital maintained its outperform rating; analysts set price targets ranged from $36-$37 indicating upside of 13-16% from current levels.

Analysts at the rating agencies believe that BDLR's merger with BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH +4.7% ) is a game changer and brings well timed increased scale for a housing market that is likely to face increasing labor shortages.

A quick look at the total assets of both the companies over the past three years: