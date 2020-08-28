Canada has completed simulator and flight tests of Boeing's (BA +0.8% ) grounded 737 MAX jetliner and is analyzing the results, the country's Transport Ministry says.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said yesterday it planned to send pilots to Canada to conduct its own test flights during the week of Sept. 7, bypassing coronavirus-related travel curbs.

Separately, the company will seek to increase black employees throughout the U.S. by 20%, Reuters reports, citing a memo from CEO Dave Calhoun.

Boeing shares trade higher despite reporting it requested airlines pull eight 787 Dreamliners from service after finding "distinct manufacturing issues."