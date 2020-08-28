The Trump administration is interviewing potential replacements for Federal Trade Commission Chairman Joe Simons, who hasn't announced any departure from the agency, Politico reports.

But he's publicly resisted President Trump's efforts to press social media companies (including Twitter (TWTR +1.8% ), Facebook (FB -0.4% ) and Snap (SNAP +2.2% )) over perceived anti-conservative bias.

Simons' term doesn't end until September 2024, and he can't legally be removed by the president outside of gross negligence.

But that hasn't stopped Trump aides from talking to new candidates including FTC veteran and Fox executive Gail Slater, Politico notes.

One source tells Politico it wouldn't be unusual for Simons to choose to step down for reasons unrelated to the social media agenda should Trump win a second term.