Kinder Morgan's (KMI +1.9% ) nearly completed Permian Highway pipeline project to carry natural gas from west Texas to the Gulf Coast can move forward, a U.S. District Court judge rules in rejecting the Sierra Club's effort to stop the project.

Saying that "granting an injunction at this state of the pipeline’s completion would not 'unring the bell,'" the U.S. District Court for Western District of Texas denies the request for a preliminary injunction, saying the environmental group failed to show continued construction would cause irreparable harm to landowners or endangered species.

The Permian Highway pipeline is owned by Kinder Morgan, Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.4% ), Altus Midstream (ALTM +0.3% ) and Blackstone Group's EagleClaw Midstream Ventures.

The Sierra Club's request for injunction alleged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved the project without the required analysis of environmental impacts across 129 waterways, public participation and consideration of alternative routes.