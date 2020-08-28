First COVID-19 reinfection case in U.S. reported

A man living in Reno, NV is the first American to experience a second COVID-19 infection. He tested positive in April after showing mild symptoms then got sick again in late May with more severe symptoms. Researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine and the Nevada Public Health Laboratory determined that the infections were caused by genetically different strains of SARS-CoV-2.

A few cases of reinfection have been reported in other parts of the world, including a Hong Kong resident who recovered in April only to fall ill again four months later from a different strain of the coronavirus. Two cases in Europe, one in Belgium and the other in the Netherlands, were also reported this week.

Reinfections are very rare and imply that initial exposure may not result in full immunity for everyone.