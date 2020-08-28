S&P closes out the week with a broad rally to top 3,500

Commodity, tech and cyclical stocks saw yet another spate of late buying, pushing the broader market up solidly for the session and the week.

The S&P was up 0.7% , closing above 3,500 for the first time. The Dow ended up 0.6% and the Nasdaq closed up 0.6% .

For the week, the S&P was up about 3% , as was the Dow, which calculates its new divisor tonight ahead of the debut of three new components. The Nasdaq ended the week up about 3.5% .

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) were the leading sectors today. Spot gold rose 1.9% and crude oil slipped 0.1% .

Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) also saw solid gains, as Western Digital led a move higher in chips.

Carnival was the best performer in the S&P for the day, bringing other cruise lines and recovery-dependent casinos with it. AIDA, a German unit of Carnival, is resuming fall voyages.

Interest rates were off slightly for the day, but rose for the week. The 10-year Treasury yield is at 0.74%. It hasn't been at those levels consistently in three months.