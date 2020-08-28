The overall Facebook-Apple tension story ramps up a bit today with the news that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) chief Mark Zuckerberg singled out the (other) tech behemoth for criticism in front of a companywide meeting.

Facebook's now made that meeting public.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a "unique stranglehold as a gatekeeper on what gets on phones," Zuckerberg told more than 50,000 employees on a webcast.

And Apple's App Store - the subject of a high-profile legal fight with Fortnite maker Epic Games - allows for charging "monopoly rents" and "blocks innovation, blocks competition."

The report follows earlier news that Apple refused to let Facebook notify users that Apple would be collecting its 30% cut on a new paid online event tool.

Zuckerberg also slammed a change in the upcoming iOS 14 that Facebook has expected could hurt the in-app ad business by more than half.

And he said Apple's decision to try to block the Unreal Engine rather than just Fortnite (a move invalidated for now by a judge's decision) was "just an extremely aggressive move” that was “quite problematic.”