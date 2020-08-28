The California state legislature passes a ban on menthol cigarettes, a move that follows weeks of lobbying by British American Tobacco (BTI +0.7% ), which makes Newport, the most popular menthol cigarette in the U.S.

Gov. Newsom has until Sept. 30 to sign or veto the bill, which he has said he supports; the ban would take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

Menthols represent about a third of the $94B annual U.S. cigarette market, and account for 55% of Reynolds American's cigarette sales by volume and 19% for Marlboro maker Altria (NYSE:MO).

California represents only 7% of all U.S. cigarette unit sales, but analysts say tighter federal restrictions such as a nationwide ban or higher excise taxes would become more likely if other states follow impose their own bans.