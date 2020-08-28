AT&T (NYSE:T) is exploring a deal for DirecTV (again), talking with private-equity firms for the satellite TV service it's been carrying for five years, the WSJ reports.

And while that would bring in a hefty payment, it's unlikely to match the $49B that AT&T paid in 2015.

The unit might draw $20B now, sources told WSJ - but AT&T's debt-wary investors might say that any little bit counts.

Shares are up 1.2% after hours.

AT&T and its advisers at Goldman Sachs have been conducting the latest exploration, talking with potential bidders like Apollo (NYSE:APO) and Platinum Equity, according to the report.

Recently, a DirecTV disposition was back in the news as the prospect of combining it with Dish Network was floated.