Fitch Ratings affirms Norway's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at AAA with a stable outlook, citing the country's "very high" GDP per capita, "extremely strong" sovereign and external balance sheets, and "very strong" institutions.

Norway is one of 11 countries that are rated AAA, the highest debt rating, of the three major ratings companies — Fitch, S&P, and Moody's.

Fitch forecasts that Norway's GDP will slip 2.3% in 2020, followed by growth of 3.8% in 2021 and 2.4% in 2022.

Also notes that Norwegian banks are well positioned to absorb higher loans losses caused by the pandemic.

Last week, S&P Global affirmed Switzerland's AAA rating.

