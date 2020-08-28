S&P Global Ratings affirms Denmark's top-rated AAA/A-1+ sovereign credit ratings and maintains its stable outlook, as the nation's "fiscal headroom" will help its economy and public finances withstand the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denmark is one of 11 countries that are rated AAA by all three major credit rating companies — Fitch, S&P, and Moody's. Fitch also affirmed Norway's AAA rating today.

S&P doesn't see lasting damage to Denmark's credit metrics because of the pandemic.

Also sees noncyclical pharmaceuticals and food production, which makes up large portions of the economy, helping to curb the impact from the pandemic.

ETFs: EDEN