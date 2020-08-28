Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) says it's terminated the developer account of Epic Games - the maker of Fortnite with which it's engaged in a pitched legal battle.

That means that even owners of previously purchased series like Infinity Blade can't re-download the games.

Today was the deadline for Epic to return Fortnite to the App store without the alternate-payment system that got it suspended from the store in the first place - one of the quick developments that soon resulted in Epic suing Apple and Google over their app store policies - or face termination.

Epic is 40% owned by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).