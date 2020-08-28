Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) completes the sales of commercial FHA origination platform of its Love Funding’s business to New York-based Dwight Capital at no profit or loss transaction, adjusting the price against the goodwill outstanding.

The company, however, retains servicing business for a portfolio of ~$3.9B, including ~$284M in low-cost deposits as of June 30, 2020.

Noting the transaction as the company's move to enhance efficiency and reduce volatility, Midland president and CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig says "the sale of the origination portion of Love Funding’s business will reduce volatility in our earnings stream and provide capital that can be more profitably deployed into other areas of our business."

