Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) wants to hand out another $14.6M in bonuses to executives, months after the company gave $16.2M in extra pay meant to keep executives from leaving when it declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May.

The judge overseeing Hertz's bankruptcy would need to sign off on the new round of pay enhancements, which the company detailed in court papers filed yesterday.

If it succeeds, Hertz's second bonus round could drive CEO Paul Stone's extra pay to $2M in less than a year.

Hundreds of key employees as well as senior management could be paid under the incentive plans.

Hertz also is said to be shopping for a bankruptcy loan totaling as much as $1.5B.