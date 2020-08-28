Sachem Capital (SACH +5.0% ) prices registered public offering of $13M aggregate principal amount of 7.75% unsecured, unsubordinated notes due 2025.

Underwriter's optional for additional $1.95M aggregate principal notes.

Offering is expected to close on September 4, 2020.

Net proceeds will be ~$12.3M after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

"The valuation is attractive right now relative to history. SACH has consistently traded at a premium to book value and a higher premium to book value than other investment companies." says Dane Bowler in his article Sachem Capital Is Risky But Has Some Potential.