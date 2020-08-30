Hedge funds start turning to hotels for next short play - Bloomberg

The hospitality industries' woes, caused by social distancing measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, now has hedge funds and short sellers looking at a U.S. credit derivatives index that has a proportionately high exposure to hotel debt, Bloomberg reports.

Such firms are starting to bet against the synthetic index, called CMBX 9, as they shift attention away from a high-profile wager against struggling shopping malls.

The change is occurring as delinquencies on hotel property loans increases and starts to exceed those in retail.

"In the last month, there has been more selling pressure on CMBX 9 than any of the other CMBS indices" because "some hedge funds are actively looking to play the short side of the Series 9 index due to significant hotel exposure, Dan McNamara, a principal at hedge fund MP Securitized Credit Partners said.

Funds are moving out of the CMBX 6 trade, which "has gone a bit long in the tooth and is now more fairly priced given the likely pandemic effects," said Christoper Sullivan, chief investment officer of the United Nations Federal Credit Union.

The CMBX 9 index is tied to 25 commercial mortgage securities created in 2015, with 17% of them being hotel loans.

The debt includes a $200M loan backed by 50 extended-stay hotels owned by Starwood Capital Group, which defaulted at maturity in July due to lost business caused by the pandemic.

There are risks in taking the bet against hotels. One is the timing. The CMBX 9 trade doesn't mature until 2025 vs. the CMBX 6 shorts' payout in 2022. And it's hard to tell if there will be enough investors taking the other side of the wager, said Matt Weinstein, a partner at Axonic Capital, a hedge fund specializing in structured products and commercial real estate.

Previously: Icahn's 'mall short' pays $1.3B in wake of pandemic (Aug. 11)