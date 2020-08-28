Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) expands its portfolio with an acquisition of Escola de Inteligência Cursos Educacionais (EI), social-emotional learning (SEL) solution provider to K-12 students in Brazil. The payment terms include:

60% of EI’s shares valued at R$288M, with R$200M to be paid at closing and the remaining R$88M in 2Q21. This implies an EV of R$480M, 12.5x 2019 EBITDA.

40% of EI’s shares at 6.0x 2023 ACV, to be paid in 2Q23.

Arco believes there is a favorable market trend for SEL, further increased by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously: Arco Platform EPS misses by R$0.97, beats on revenue (Aug. 17)