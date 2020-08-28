Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) terminates its lease for ~490K square feet of office space to be constructed near its current headquarters in San Francisco. Instead, it will continue to lease its current buildings in downtown San Francisco.

The termination involves a one-time payment of $89.5M to be reflected in the company's Q3 results. As a result of the termination, Pinterest will no longer be subject to future minimum lease payments of ~$440M as disclosed in prior filings.

The COVID-19 pandemic and increased diversity are two reasons the social media platform gave for canceling the lease for space in the yet-to-be-constructed building.

"As we analyze how our workplace will change in a post-COVID world, we are specifically rethinking where future employees could be based," said Todd Morgenfeld, CFO and head of business operations of Pinterest. "A more distributed workforce will give us the opportunity to hire people from a wider range of backgrounds and experiences."

