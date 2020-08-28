Venator Materials has a $100M investment from SK Capital Partners

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) announces that funds advised by SK Capital Partners have agreed to purchase approximately 42.5M shares, representing just under 40% of the company shares, from Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for a purchase price of ~$100M.

This includes a 30-month option for the sale of Huntsman's remaining ~9.5M shares it holds at $2.15 per share.

President and CEO, Simon Turner, comments,"I am excited to welcome SK Capital as a major investor in Venator. They have a successful track record of investing in the chemical industry with a focus on long term growth. We appreciate this vote of confidence by Barry Siadat and the SK Capital team in the opportunities ahead for Venator and expected value creation for our shareholders."