Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Pacific Light Data Communications have withdrawn their application to build an underseas cable linking the U.S. with Asia, Bloomberg notes.

Earlier this year the companies faced DOJ opposition in trying to get the cable built, in part due to the involvement of Chinese investors, and looked to activate the portions linked to the Philippines and Taiwan, leaving the Chinese and Hong Kong sections dormant.

Previously: Google, Facebook seek alternatives for Trans-Pacific cable (Feb. 07 2020)