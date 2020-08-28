It may be too little, too late, but another group is looking to jump in on TikTok operations.

Centricus Asset Management is reportedly proposing to acquire TikTok's (BDNCE) operations in the U.S. as well as in India, Australia and New Zealand, in a deal it's valued at $20B.

That would involve combining TikTok assets with music-focused social media app Triller (which would also take a minority stake in the venture).

The $20B would include $10B in cash and $10B in profit splitting.

A group including Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and associated investment firms reportedly has a $20B-plus deal on the table, but all other suitors may be hard pressed to beat a deal from newly teamed Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which might come up with an offer of $30B or more.