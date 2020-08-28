Analysts say Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) likely will strike a deal to keep two Illinois nuclear power plants running even though the company announced plans to close them next year because of poor economics.

In announcing the planned closures of the Byron and Dresden plants, Exelon blamed market rules it said favor plants fired by coal and natural gas over carbon-free nuclear energy.

Exelon is using "hardball" tactics, says Height Commentary's Josh Price, but he expects the plants to remain open.

"We think it is more likely that Illinois lawmakers and Exelon could find a policy compromise that keeps these two plants in operation than letting the plants retire next year," says ClearView Energy's Tim Fox.

But a deal could be complicated by a recent scandal, Fox said; Exelon's ComEd unit agreed last month to pay $200M to settle an investigation over lobbying practices, which could "threats of closures alone may not be enough to drive legislators to the table."