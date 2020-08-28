Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says Q2 pretax profit fell 82% to 25.4B rubles ($339M) from 137.4B rubles a year earlier, in an environment of falling oil prices and reduced energy consumption due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Q2 revenue fell 34% Y/Y to 398.3B rubles from 610.5B, and EBITDA - which strips out exceptional and other one-off items - sank 65% to 66.6B from 189.9B.

Hydrocarbon production, including shares in joint ventures, fell just 4% to 176.6M boe from 184.1M boe.

Gazprom already had reported Q2 international gas sales volumes fell 17% Y/Y to 44.9B cm due to the demand impact of the pandemic.