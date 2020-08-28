Citigroup starts coverage of Kellogg (K +0.1% ) with a Buy rating and General Mills (GIS -2% ) at Neutral, with respective $79 and $70 price targets, as analyst Wendy Nicholson cites valuation for the difference in ratings.

Kellogg's valuation is "more compelling than GIS at these levels," according to Nicholson, as shares have gained just 2% YTD compared with 21% for General Mills, whose shares already reflect the company's "strong performance."

Nicholson believes Kellogg's operating margin should narrow the current ~300 bps gap with General Mills as emerging market operations become "more well-developed and more profitable."

K's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish; GIS' average Wall Street rating is Neutral.