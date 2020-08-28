Lithium Americas (LAC +6.6% ) says it has completed its transaction with Chinese partner Ganfeng Lithium regarding the ownership structure of the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project under development in Argentina.

Under the deal terms, Ganfeng has subscribed for new shares of Minera Exar, the joint venture company that holds the Caucharí-Olaroz project, for $16M, earning it a 51% interest in the JV, up from 50% previously; Lithium Americas now owns the remaining 49%, instead of 50%.

Lithium Americas also receives $40M in cash from the proceeds of a non-interest-bearing loan from Ganfeng.

The Caucharí-Olaroz project, which is one of the few large-scale lithium operations currently in development, is roughly half finished and scheduled to begin production in 2021.

Construction activities recently ramped up at the project after they were halted in March to comply with Argentina's coronavirus restrictions.