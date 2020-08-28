Citing inability to attract sufficient investment assets, Direxion announces liquidation and closing the funds. Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLS), Direxion Russell Small Over Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWSL), Direxion MSCI USA Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF (NYSEARCA:RWCD), Direxion MSCI USA Defensives Over Cyclicals ETF (NYSEARCA:RWDC), Direxion MSCI Developed Over Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWDE), Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED), Direxion FTSE Russell US Over International ETF (NYSEARCA:RWUI), Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF (NYSEARCA:RWIU), PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC), PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC), PortfolioPlus S&P® Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPMC), PortfolioPlus Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PPDM), PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM), Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS), Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL)

Funds will cease trading on the NYSE Arca and will be closed to purchase by investors as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on September 25, 2020 Source: Press Release