The S&P closed above 3,500 for the first time and is on its way to the best August performance since 1986, with a 6.6% gain as of Friday’s close.

A pair of usual suspects led the week: Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) +4.6% , thanks Facebook, and Info Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) +4.4% , thanks Salesforce. Close behind were Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) +4.3% , thanks Jay Powell and a steepening yield curve.

But looking into some of the mid-performing sectors in the last five sessions, Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) +3.1% and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) +3% , reveals the surprise starts of the week.

Stocks tied to resurgent economic activity soared on anticipation that consumers would feel more comfortable in pre-lockdown activities after the FDA approved a cheap, rapid COVID test. Abbott Labs is conducting trials to see if the test could be used on asymptomatic people.

Cruise lines rebounded sharply, with Carnival (NYSE:CCL) the third-biggest gainer in XLY, up 10% . Norwegian (NYSE:NCLH) rose 8.2% and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) added 7% .

Carnival got an extra boost Friday after its German unit AIDA Cruises said it would resume voyages in fall and winter.

The stock moved above its 10-, 50- and 100-day simple moving averages, adding some distance with Friday’s surge.

Norwegian moved above its 10- and 50-day SMAs and Royal Caribbean is a just a little less than 6% away from its 200-day SMA.

And the major carriers topped XLK. Delta (NYSE:DAL) led the group, up 13% , followed by United (NASDAQ:UAL), up 9.6% , and American (NASDAQ:AAL), up 9.2% .

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) is enjoying a stellar month. It’s up 18.5% in August and 14% in the last 30 days. It has beaten all of the S&P sectors except for XLK, up 16.6% . And that sector boasts Apple, up 34% , which hit $2T in market cap, and Salesforce, up 45% , which added $50B in market cap in one day on the way to its Dow inclusion.

Transports (BATS:IYT), which holds airlines, although not in its top 10, beat out Technology for the month with a 17% gain .

On Friday, PIMCO CIO Mark Kiesel said he’s overweight in bonds for airlines and lodging already.

“Even if you look at the deeply-affected COVID-hit sectors, these companies have 20 to 36 months of liquidity,” Kiesel said. “Any vaccine that comes out in the next 6 to 12 months, I think you could see a rebound and that’s the next wave or the rally.”

Under the Radar

The July durable goods headline number crushed expectations with a rise of 11.2%, compared with expectations for a 4.3% gain.

But the surge was driven by transportation (ex-transportation +2.4%) and new orders for autos and auto parts jumped 21% from June to $64.2M.