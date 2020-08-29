On Thursday, Dell (NYSE:DELL) reported Q2 beats with the Infrastructure Solutions Group (storage, servers and networking) above consensus, and the Client Solutions Group (PCs, notebooks, tablets, peripherals) narrowly missing as the 11% Y/Y drop in commercial outweighed the pandemic-driven 18% gain in consumer.

On the earnings call, Dell said it expects Q3 revenue to be seasonally lower than in prior years, which have averaged flat to 3% Y/Y growth.

In September, Dell will close its $2.1B sale of legacy security firm RSA. historically, RSA contributed about $800M in annual income and $200M in operating income to the Infrastructure Solutions Group.

DRAM and SSD prices are expected to drop in H2, but Dell doesn't expect to see the benefits until later this year.

Q3 normally has a higher mix of consumer products ahead of the holiday season, and Dell notes IDC data shows an even higher than typical mix of consumer PCs and Chromebooks due in part to the pandemic.

Adding up the lower revenue, higher mix of low-margin consumer products, and the macro challenges, Dell warns about margin pressure in the back half of the year.

Last November, Dell guided FY20 operating margin that would be roughly in-line with the 9.7% (Non-GAAP) in FY19.

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty noted that, based on H1, Dell was tracking 100 bps above that estimate.

Huberty, to CFO Tom Sweet: "Tom, is it still realistic, though, that you could see a sub-10% margin for the year like in fiscal '19?"

Sweet: "I don't think so. Not that I'm -- I don't think it gets to that level."

Dell shares ended last week up 9.5% and are up nearly 29% YTD, partially driven by the optimism surrounding the potential VMware spin out.

Previously: Dell beats Q2 estimates with consumer, infrastructure strength (Aug. 27 2020)

Deeper dive: Full Q2 transcript of Dell's Q2 earnings call.