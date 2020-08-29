Colombia's finance ministry says the government will lend as much as $370M to Avianca Holdings (NYSE:AVH) to help with its restructuring amid the airline's Chapter 11 bankruptcy process in the U.S.

The administrative committee of country's emergency fund approved the government-backed loan, due November 2021, and will be evaluated and definitively authorized by the judge overseeing the bankruptcy in the U.S.

The company provides 500K direct and indirect jobs and about 14.6T pesos/year ($3.8B) to Colombia's economy, the ministry says, equivalent to ~1.4% of gross domestic product.

Avianca filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May after travel bans across Latin America forced the airline to ground its fleet.