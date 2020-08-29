China's government has announced new restrictions on artificial intelligence technology exports that could further complicate the sale of TikTok's (BDNCE) U.S. operations, WSJ reports.

The new restrictions cover such computing and data processing technologies as text analysis, content recommendation, speech modeling and voice recognition, technologies which the government says cannot be exported without a license from local commerce authorities.

China's Xinhua News Agency quotes a government trade adviser as saying that ByteDance should study the new export list and "seriously and cautiously" consider whether or not it should halt its sales negotiations.

China's Commerce Ministry says adjusting the list is imperative, given the rapid development of science and technology and China's "continuous improvement" in industrial competitiveness; the government last made changes to its technology export list in 2008.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) have all expressed interest in acquiring TikTok.