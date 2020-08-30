A weekend report indicates Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) may be setting up its own camp on the smart-television battlefield.

The nation's No. 1 cableco is looking to turn its set-top box software into an operating system for smart TVs, Protocol reports.

Comcast's X1 platform manages its set-top boxes for traditional cable subscribers, and it also powers Flex, the company's Roku-ish streaming system. And it runs set-tops for fellow cable operators like Cox (and perhaps soon Charter), as white-labeled hardware.

But Comcast's talks with television makers go further than that existing business, Janko Roettgers notes, and it would mean X1 now running on third-party devices (and directly on a smart TV for the first time).

The company's looking for a new avenue to stem declines in its traditional business (815,000 of its subscribers cut the cord in the first half), but in doing so it's squaring off with new gatekeepers.

For example, Peacock - its NBCUniversal-based streaming service getting a somewhat late start against earlier entrants like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Hulu/Disney Plus (NYSE:DIS), Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN), CBS All Access (VIAC, VIACA) and more recently Apple TV Plus (NASDAQ:AAPL) and HBO Max (NYSE:T) - isn't available on Roku's (NASDAQ:ROKU) or Amazon's streaming devices, or on smart TVs running Roku's and Amazon's operating systems. But an X1-based smart TV could put Comcast's services up front, and give the company leverage against rivals like Roku and Amazon.

An acquisition last year of Metrological, a start-up bridging the gap between cable platforms and streaming apps, may play a key role in moving X1 to smart TVs.