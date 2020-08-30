The semiconductor sector should be active this week with events from Nvidia and Intel on the cards.

On Tuesday at noon ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang will give a presentation on the company’s latest innovations in gaming and graphics. It is likely that Nvidia will unveil its GeForce RTX 3000 series of cards at the event and detail the RTX 3080 successor to the RTX 2080.

And on Wednesday, also at noon, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will hold its Tiger Lake Virtual launch event to unveil more details on the eleventh-generation laptop-grade processors that promise to bring in faster and more efficient CPU performance as well as boosted graphics.

The chip sector is well off the March lows, with the iShares Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) up nearly 23% year to date and 74% off those lows. The SOXX closed at a record $309.71 on Friday.

But in the last month it's up just 5.6%, and that includes a significant Friday rally. It’s been trailing the broader market, with the S&P up 14.3%, and trailing the tech sector as a whole, with the SPDR Information Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) up 14.3%, greatly benefiting from the rallies in Apple and Salesforce.

Nvidia has been one of the outstanding semiconductor stocks in the last month, up nearly 24%. It reported upside Q2 results this month, with record data center revenue. But the stock also moved into overbought territory on the relative strength index in the middle of the month.

Sounding a note of caution about the stock’s rise, High Watermark Investments wrote that “as the markets realize that the sustainability of Nvidia's growth also depends on how the competition and hyperscalers react in the longer term, the stock might undergo a significant re-rating to bring the valuations more in line with hardware peers.”

Intel has been steady for the month, up 5.1%, just a little behind the SOXX. But the shares have yet to recover from a selloff in July on a six-month 7nm product delay, even with the resumption of its buyback with a $10B accelerated share repurchase program. Shares are still below their 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages.

“Is (the delay) a death-knell for Intel? No. Is it a wake-up call? Yes,” Joseph L. Shaefer wrote on Seeking Alpha. “And if the problem is one of manufacturing capacity rather than significant design flaws, there are other firms Intel can sub-contract to in order to get quickly up to speed.”