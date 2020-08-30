Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+462.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $500.35M (+243.1% Y/Y).

Expected adjsuted operating margin 26.8%; Billings of $549.6M.

Over the last 1 year, ZM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward.