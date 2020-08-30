Point72's Steve Cohen reportedly in exclusive negotiations for the Mets

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen is in exclusive talks to buy the New York Mets, after a group of investors led by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez dropped its bid for the baseball team, CNBC reports, citing numerous sources familiar with the matter.

The founder of Point72 Asset Management also outlasted a group led by private equity notables Josh Harris and David Blitzer.

Cohen is expected to reach a definitive agreement to buy the team within days, according to CNBC.

The hedge fund manager had been close to buying the Mets for $2.6B in late 2019, but that reportedly broke down over issues related to closing costs.

The new owner will get a team that's expected to rack up losses of more than $100M this year and next due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said people close to the talks.

It's unclear what price Cohen will pay but he may be willing to meet or possibly exceed his previous offer as the A-Rod-led group had a ceiling of $2.3B.