Tech, consumer stocks on track to drive best August Dow, S&P return in decades

Summers are supposed to be sleepy times for markets. But in an already unusual year, August is on track to deliver the best results in 36 years for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA) and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). The Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ), meanwhile, is on track to post its best returns since 2000. The indices are up 9%, 8%, and 12% so far for the month.

And AAPL, which became the first company to sport a $2T market cap over the month, led gains for the DIA over the month. The index saw the greatest diversity among its top five gainers.

Consumer discretionary names were the biggest gainers in the SPY over the month. MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), which added 60%, had the highest gains.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which soared 44%, was the biggest gainer in the QQQ over the month.