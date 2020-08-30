"I am delighted to have Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) participate in the future of Japan and the five companies we have chosen for investment," says Warren Buffett. "The five major trading companies have many joint ventures throughout the world and are likely to have more of these partnerships. I hope that in the future there may be opportunities of mutual benefit."

The companies are Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo. Berkshire says it's been buying shares in the five over the past 12 months, and now has a bit more than a 5% stake in each (that would amount to a total investment of about $6.5B). Berkshire says it won't go over 9.9% ownership in any of the companies without first getting approval from the investee's board.

The Berskhire press release mentions the company's multi-decade holdings of Coca-Cola and American Express, suggesting the House of Buffett plans to be in these investments for a long time.

The announcement comes on Warren Buffett's 90th birthday.