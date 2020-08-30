United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) says it will permanently end its $200 change fee on tickets for U.S. travel effective immediately, the latest attempt to try to stimulate bookings in an industry that has been smacked by the coronavirus pandemic.

United is among the major U.S. airlines that began implementing temporary waivers of change fees this year, and it is making the policy permanent for all standard Economy and Premium cabin tickets, and will apply it to any ticket already booked through year-end 2020.

The move matches Southwest's (NYSE:LUV) longstanding policy of not charging fees for ticket changes.

United generated $625M from change and cancellation fees last year, with analysts estimating 55% related to domestic travel itineraries.

United warned last week it would furlough 2,850 pilots without an extension of federal aid before the Sept. 30 expiration.