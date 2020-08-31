Detailed results from the Phase III DAPA-CKD trial showed that AstraZeneca’s (NYSE:AZN) Farxiga (dapagliflozin) on top of standard of care reduced the worsening of renal function or risk of cardiovascular (CV) or renal death by 39% compared to placebo (p<0.0001) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) Stages 2-4 and elevated urinary albumin excretion. The results were consistent in patients both with and without type 2 diabetes (T2D).

The primary composite endpoint was ≥50% sustained decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), onset of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) and CV or renal death.

The absolute risk reduction (ARR) was 5.3% over the median time in study of 2.4 years. The trial also met all secondary endpoints, including significantly reducing death from any cause by 31% (ARR = 2.1%, p=0.0035) compared to placebo.

Farxiga is the first medicine to significantly prolong the survival of patients with CKD with and without T2D and to demonstrate benefit in treating both heart failure and CKD in diabetic patients, and reduce the risk of hospitalization for heart failure and nephropathy in T2D.

Patients treated with FARXIGA experienced fewer serious adverse events compared to placebo (29.5% vs. 33.9%, respectively).

In May 2020, Farxiga was approved in the US to reduce the risk of CV death and hospitalization for heart failure (hHF). It is also indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control and to reduce the risk of hHF in adults with T2D.

Previously: AstraZeneca's Farxiga successful in late-stage kidney disease study (July 28)