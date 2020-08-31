Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

“It was largely an operational mistake,” Zuckerberg said on not removing a militia group's page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid violent protests after police shot Jacob Blake.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) took down the page Wednesday after an armed civilian Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly killed two people and wounded a third Tuesday night amid protests in Kenosha that followed the shooting of Blake.

Facebook hasn't found any evidence that Rittenhouse was aware of the Kenosha Guard page or the invitation it posted for armed militia members to go to Kenosha.

The Kenosha Guard page violated Facebook's policies and had been flagged by a bunch of people. The company revised its guidelines on removing or restricting posts from groups that pose a threat to public safety.

Facebook is now taking down posts that praise the shooting or shooter, Zuckerberg said. Yet a report Thursday by The Guardian newspaper found examples of support and even fundraising messages still being shared on Facebook and its photo-sharing service, Instagram.

“There’s just a sense that things really aren’t improving at the pace that they should be, and I think that’s really painful, really discouraging. There is a real risk and a continued increased risk through the election during this very sensitive and polarized and highly charged time," Zuckerberg said.