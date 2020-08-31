Asian indices in green on upbeat China PMI data and Buffett's new stakes in Japanese companies

Asia-Pacific stock markets rose after China’s manufacturing growth held steady.

Japan +1.64% . Five of Japan’s most venerable corporate names also surged after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway took stakes of slightly more than 5% in them.

The shares bounced back on Monday, on the reports that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s possible successor could continue his current policies.

China +0.80% . China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 55.2 in August, compared with 54.2 in July.

The subindex measuring business activity in the service sector rose to 54.3 in August from July's 53.1, while construction activity fell slightly to 60.2 from 60.5.

The new orders subindex, a measure of demand, rose to 52.3 in August from 51.5 in July.

However, the official manufacturing PMI fell to 51.0 in August from July's 51.1, lower than the median forecast of 51.2.

The subindex measuring production dropped to 53.5 in August, compared with July's 54.0. Total new orders increased to 52.0 in August, compared with 51.6 in July.

New export orders rose to 49.1 from 48.4 in July.

Hong Kong +1.09% .

Australia +0.15% .

Benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 20 cents to $43.17/barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract slipped 7 cents on Friday to settle at $42.97. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 34 cents to $46.15/barrel in London.