Slootman is preparing to take Snowflake (SNOW) public 13 years after his first tech IPO, Data Domain, and eight years after his second, ServiceNow, reports CNBC.

Slootman owns 5.9% of Snowflake.

Slootman lifted the company's valuation to $12.4B in February 2020 from $4B in April 2019, when he ousted CEO Bob Muglia.

The company's revenue doubled in 1H20 to $242M from $104M in the prior year, and headcount jumped by more than 50% to just over 2,000.

Investors are bullish on Snowflake growth and cloud stocks receiving historic multiples, despite the global pandemic and heated presidential campaign.

The companies are now lining up to debut ahead of the election as U.S. stock indexes trade at a record and investors pile into high-growth tech companies. Asana, Unity Software, JFrog and Sumo Logic and Palantir.

