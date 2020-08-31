Nestle's (OTCPK:NSRGY) Health Science division (NHSc) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire peanut allergy treatment maker Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT).

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Nestle's wholly owned subsidiary, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. (SPN), will commence a cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding common shares of Aimmune that are not already owned by NHSc for $34.50/share in cash (174% premium to closing price of $12.60 as on August 28), representing a total enterprise value of ~2.6B.

NHSc currently has a total investment of $473M in Aimmune, an approximately 25.6% equity ownership stake. Initial investment of $145M was made in November 2016, followed by further investments of $30M in February 2018, $98M in November 2018 and $200M in January 2020.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4.