ByteDance (BDNCE) "will strictly abide" by China's newly amended rules on exporting technology and that could make any sale of TikTok's U.S. operations more complicated.

On Friday, China updated its list of technologies subject to export restrictions to include a number of areas like voice recognition, chip design, recommendation algorithms and artificial intelligence.

The new rule is aimed at delaying the sale and is not an outright ban, sources told Bloomberg, adding that the TikTok deal may be postponed until after the U.S. elections in November.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT), as well as Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), have submitted rival bids to acquire TikTok's U.S. business, while Centricus Asset Management and Triller were said to have made a last-minute pitch on Friday, though the latter claim was denied by ByteDance.

