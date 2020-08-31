Important adjustments to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are set to take effect this morning.

Apple's 4-for-1 stock split set off a cascade of changes as it shrank the weighting of formerly the most important Dow member to 3% from around 12%, and the overall technology representation in the index to around 20% from 27%.

The new addition of Salesforce to the Dow will bring the share of tech in the index to about 23%, and will also see Amgen and Honeywell replace iconic Exxon Mobil, Pfizer and Raytheon.

The new divisor is likely to be 0.152 from around 0.147, meaning a $1 price move in any Dow component translates to a swing of 6.579 points from around 6.8 points.